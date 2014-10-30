VIENNA Oct 30 Nationalised Austrian lender Hypo
Alpe-Adria-Bank International AG has agreed to sell
its Balkans network to private equity firm Advent International
and its partner the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development, Hypo said on Thursday.
It gave no financial terms for the sale, which still needs
formal approval from Advent, the EBRD and the Austrian
government. Reuters reported on Wednesday that the deal was set
to go through.
Hypo also announced that Chief Executive Alexander Picker
was stepping down but would remain head of the holding company
for the Balkans network, which operates in five countries, has
8.4 billion euros ($10.6 billion) in assets and 1.15 million
customers.
(1 US dollar = 0.7939 euro)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Susan Thomas)