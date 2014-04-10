VIENNA, April 10 Nationalised Austrian bank Hypo Alpe Adria expects to report a 2013 net loss of about 1.9 billion euros ($2.6 billion) under IFRS accounting rules, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Under Austrian accounting rules, the loss will be around 2.7 billion euros, it said.

Hypo has received almost 5 billion euros in state aid since 2008 and plans to put about 18 billion euros worth of toxic assets into a "bad bank" later this year. ($1 = 0.7234 Euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Erica Billingham)