BRIEF-Vista Land And Lifescapes says FY consolidated net income was 8.1 billion pesos
* Full year 2016 consolidated net income growth of 13% to 8.1 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
VIENNA, April 10 Nationalised Austrian bank Hypo Alpe Adria expects to report a 2013 net loss of about 1.9 billion euros ($2.6 billion) under IFRS accounting rules, it said in a statement on Thursday.
Under Austrian accounting rules, the loss will be around 2.7 billion euros, it said.
Hypo has received almost 5 billion euros in state aid since 2008 and plans to put about 18 billion euros worth of toxic assets into a "bad bank" later this year. ($1 = 0.7234 Euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Erica Billingham)
* Full year 2016 consolidated net income growth of 13% to 8.1 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, March 20 A lawyer known as her "bullet-proof vest" is on former South Korean president Park Geun-hye's legal team. So are two failed candidates for parliament from her ruling party.
* Moody's changes rating outlook on South Carolina Public Service Authority to negative; rating of A1 affirmed