VIENNA, April 3 The head of Austrian savings
bank Steiermaerkische Sparkasse said he was
interested in buying some Balkan assets from nationalised lender
Hypo Alpe Adria, a newspaper reported.
Gerhard Fabisch told the Wirtschaftsblatt newspaper in an
interview printed on Tuesday his bank was keen to grow in the
western Balkans and would consider buying Hypo units if the
price was right and Basel III capital regulations allowed.
"In Serbia and Bosnia we have a market share under 10
percent and the Hypo share there would fit," he said, noting a
deal could help it reach its target of boosting its market share
to 10 percent from 5 to 6 percent now.
"Of course you have to see if the portfolio is for sale and
at what price. Whether the desire to buy lasts also depends on
Basel III rules," he added.
Austria took control of Hypo in 2009 to avoid a collapse
that could have shaken central and eastern Europe. The bank now
aims to shrink by revamping itself and selling assets.
