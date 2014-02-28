VIENNA Feb 28 Hypo Alpe Adria has
five potential buyers for its Balkan network, the bulk of its
remaining business after it sold its Austrian operations, its
chief executive said in a newspaper article published on Friday.
Austria is trying to decide how to wind down the loss-making
bank, which it nationalised in 2009. It has provided 4.8 billion
euros ($6.6 billion) in aid and guarantees so far.
CEO Alexander Picker told Austria's Kurier there were five
parties seriously interested in buying the bank and that the
deadline for binding offers had been extended until April.
He said the constant debate over whether to let Hypo go
insolvent would "naturally put pressure on the price" it could
get for the Balkan network, which was worth more than a billion
euros on its books.
Picker said if the sale was not successful, an alternative
could be to list the Balkan network on the stock exchange in
London or Warsaw, and that the bank was exploring this idea in
parallel with the sales process.
The Hypo CEO said he was against bailing in holders of bonds
backed by the province of Carinthia - an idea that has been
mooted by Finance Minister Michael Spindelegger.
"These are gilt-edged papers. I don't see how one can force
the bondholders to take part, because these investors also
bought the good reputation of the province. The image of Austria
would suffer greatly," he said.
($1 = 0.7309 euros)
