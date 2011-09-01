* Bank says will try not to ask for 1.5 bln euro infusion

* Central bank says Hypo has time to build up money (Adds central bank Alpe statement)

VIENNA/ALPBACH, Sept 1 Austria's nationalised Hypo Alpe Adria bank needs to raise about 1.5 billion euros ($2.15 billion) in fresh capital in the medium term under a proposal put forward by the central bank and market watchdog.

The Austrian central bank and financial watchdog FMA believes the bank, whose core market is southeastern Europe, needs to raise the money to strengthen its capital base against worst-case scenario shocks, it said in a statement.

The bank was nationalised in 2009 to avoid a collapse that could have shaken central and eastern Europe.

Hypo Alpe Adria said it would try not to ask for a 1.5 billion euro infusion of fresh capital.

"The goal of the bank is to fulfil the equity requirements as much as possible on its own," it said.

"Hypo Alpe Adria will continue to do everything it can to achieve a substantial improvement in its capital ratios through a determined path to restructure and shrink."

At a reception in Alpbach, Austrian National Bank Governor Ewald Nowotny told reporters the exact capital need was not fixed.

"There are no final figures here. This is still under discussion," he told reporters. He added there was no immediate need for Hypo to build up its capital and could do this over time.

(Reporting by Sylvia Westall, additional reporting by Christiaan Hetzner in Frankfurt and Michael Shields in Alpbach; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter, John Wallace and Bernard Orr)