MUNICH Dec 15 Bailed-out German bank Hypo Real
Estate (HRE) misled investors about its dire
circumstances during the financial crisis, a German court said
on Monday in a decision paving the way to a possible big damages
payout to former investors.
The bank under former chief executive Georg Funke did not
accurately inform investors of the full extent of the bank's
position in the 2007 crisis, the court said.
A lawyer for plaintiffs in the case, mostly institutional
investors, said they would seek at least 500 million euros in
damages from the bank.
Germany nationalised HRE after it collapsed in the aftermath
of the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy and the government injected 10
billion euros ($13 billion) in capital and offered 145 billion
euros in liquidity guarantees to the stricken lender.
(Reporting by Joern Poltz, writing by Thomas Atkins)