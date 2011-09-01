VIENNA, Sept 1 Austria's nationalised Hypo Alpe Adria bank needs to raise around 1.5 billion euros in fresh capital in the mid-term, a central bank spokesman said, confirming a newspaper report.

The Austrian central bank and financial watchdog FMA believe the bank, which operates in emerging Europe, needs to raise the money to strengthen its capital base against worst-case scenario shocks, Der Standard reported in a preview of its Friday edition.

The officials believe that the bank, which was nationalised in 2009, needs to guard itself against the risk of higher losses in its weaker markets, the paper said. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)