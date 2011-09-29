VIENNA, Sept 29 Austria's nationalised Hypo Alpe
Adria bank can fulfil its need for more capital on its own as
long as it gets enough time to do so, Chief Executive Gottwald
Kranebitter said on Thursday.
"We are convinced we can close this gap ourselves," he told
reporters when asked about reports the bank had requested more
time to raise about 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion) in fresh
capital recommended by the country's central bank and market
watchdog.
It had faced a March 2012 deadline to raise the extra
capital, which the Austrian central bank and FMA have said the
bank needed to strengthen its capital base against worst-case
scenario shocks.
Kranebitter declined to give a profit forecast for 2011.
($1=0.735 Euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mike Nesbit)