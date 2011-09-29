VIENNA, Sept 29 Austria's nationalised Hypo Alpe Adria bank can fulfil its need for more capital on its own as long as it gets enough time to do so, Chief Executive Gottwald Kranebitter said on Thursday.

"We are convinced we can close this gap ourselves," he told reporters when asked about reports the bank had requested more time to raise about 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion) in fresh capital recommended by the country's central bank and market watchdog.

It had faced a March 2012 deadline to raise the extra capital, which the Austrian central bank and FMA have said the bank needed to strengthen its capital base against worst-case scenario shocks.

Kranebitter declined to give a profit forecast for 2011. ($1=0.735 Euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mike Nesbit)