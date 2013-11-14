* Ailing state banks in focus for next Austrian coalition
* "Bad bank" for Hypo Alpe Adria a decision for next govt
* Volksbanken denies it needs 1 bln euros aid in 2014
(Combines stories, adds background)
By Michael Shields
VIENNA, Nov 14 Austria's decision on how to set
up a "bad bank" for ailing state lender Hypo Alpe Adria is on
hold while the country's two big political parties try to hash
out a fresh coalition, dragging out a problem that casts a
shadow over public finances.
Chancellor Werner Faymann of the Social Democrats (SPO) and
conservative leader Michael Spindelegger have agreed to earmark
5.8 billion euros ($7.8 billion) for struggling state banks if
the parties can agree to govern together for five more years.
But they have yet to come up with a long-term strategy for
Hypo, which has sucked in around 3.8 billion euros in state aid
so far and needs even more help this month.
Other lenders such as partly state-owned Volksbanken AG
are also not out of the woods. The bank has not ruled
out requiring more aid, but dismissed as speculation a newspaper
report it needed 1 billion euros in 2014.
The state task force charged with developing models for
handling Hypo has presented its proposals to the party leaders,
Hypo Chairman Klaus Liebscher said on Thursday, but a final
decision was in the hands of the next government.
The SPO and OVP aim to reach an agreement on a coalition by
the Christmas holidays in late December, so the Hypo decision
could be weeks away. The coalition talks still need to bridge
big differences over education and social policy.
Liebscher, who is also head of the task force, gave no
details on the models being put forward.
The issue is how best to carve 19 billion euros worth of
toxic loans, leases and real estate - but also healthier assets
- out of the bank that Austria nationalised in 2009 to avoid a
collapse with regional repercussions.
Putting these into a state-run wind-down unit would relieve
pressure on Hypo, which has sucked in around 3.8
billion euros in state aid and needs more help this month to
avoid breaching rules on how much capital it must hold.
But such a move could boost state debt to near 80 percent of
economic output - a danger signal for debt rating agencies -
unless private investors step forward to control the bad bank, a
step healthier banks have shown scant interest in taking.
Selling off Hypo may cost taxpayers up to 5.4 billion euros
in fresh capital by 2017 - including between 1.9 billion and 3
billion this year alone - under a plan approved by the European
Commission but not yet reflected in state financial projections.
($1 = 0.7460 euros)
(Editing by David Holmes)