VIENNA May 9 Nationalised Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria has attracted at least two suitors for its Balkans network in a sale ordered by the European Commision, four sources familiar with the transaction told Reuters.

Binding offers in the sale, being run by Deutsche Bank , were due on Friday.

They were unlikely to exceed book value of 500 million euros ($693 million), Hypo's chief executive said last month.

Hypo is keen to have at least two bidders for the entire network - in addition to other offers for individual parts of the network - to be able to generate competition.

"It looks good that there are at least two," one source close to the sale said.

Hypo and Deutsche declined to comment on the sale process.

The EU has ordered Hypo's network of banks and leasing operations in Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia and Montenegro to be sold by mid-2015.

The southeastern Europe (SEE) business lost 286 million euros in 2013 after booking 340 million euros in risk provisions.

It had 8.6 billion euros in total assets, a 6.4 billion euro loan book, 4.1 billion in deposits and a non-performing loan ratio of 12.3 percent at the end of last year.

Hypo Chief Executive Alexander Picker said last month the deal could wrap up by year's end. Financial and strategic suitors - including some keen on the whole business - were in the hunt for the network, he said.

The question is how low the Austrian government was prepared to go to get a sale out the door.

Picker, in charge of splitting Hypo into good and bad parts as it is wound down at a cost to taxpayers of up to 4 billion euros, had fought in vain to avoid writing down the SEE unit, which it sees as its prime asset, in 2013 accounts.

Auditors refused to go along with his argument that a markdown would undermine the price Hypo can get. ($1 = 0.7214 Euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan, Angelika Gruber and Michael Shields; editing by Susan Thomas)