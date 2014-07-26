VIENNA, July 26 Millhouse Capital has submitted
a bid for Austrian nationalised lender Hypo Alpe Adria's
network of Balkan banks, the London-based investment
firm said on Saturday.
A spokesman said that Millhouse, owned by German businessman
Ralf Dodt, had sent its bid to Austrian Finance Minister Michael
Spindelegger on Thursday night.
The bid had been sent "directly" to Spindelegger, the
spokesman said in an email to Reuters.
The Finance Ministry did not immediately respond to a
request for confirmation that it had received the Millhouse bid.
Hypo, which had to be nationalised by Austria in 2009 after
a period of unsustainable expansion in the former Yugoslavia, is
selling off its Balkan network, its prime asset, while hiving
off its toxic assets into a bad bank.
The Balkan network, consisting of six banks and three
leasing operations in Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia, Slovenia and
Montenegro, has assets of 8.6 billion euros ($11.6 billion) as
of the end of 2013 but a book value of just 500 million after a
series of impairments.
The business has lost value over the almost two years it has
been up for sale while Austrian politicians wrangled over what
to do with the rest of the bank, which has so far received 5.5
billion euros in state aid.
Two sources familiar with the process said last week there
were seven suitors for all or parts of the Balkan network.
The two front-runners were said to be Advent International,
in partnership with the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development, and a group of Bulgarian investors headed
by airline and property owner Barekov and backed by Russian bank
VTB.
Millhouse said on Thursday that it had abandoned plans to
try to join the Bulgarian consortium due to "insurmountable
difficulties with Barekov."
At least one other bidder, Russian businessman Igor Kim's
Expobank, has bid for the whole Balkans network, three sources
familiar with the process said.
One source said a decision could be made on the successful
bidder as early as the end of August.
