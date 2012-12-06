VIENNA Dec 6 Nationalised Austrian bank Hypo Alpe Adria offered to buy back a nominal 55 million euros ($71.4 million) worth of supplementary debt as part of its effort to increase core capital.

The offer runs until Dec. 14, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The bank, nationalised in 2009 to avert a collapse which would have been felt throughout the region, is scrambling to meet regulatory requirements to boost its balance sheet by 1.5 billion euros by the end of the year.

It sold a 1 billion euro state-guaranteed hybrid bond on Thursday.

Austria is also pumping another 500 million euros into the troubled lender to shore up its balance sheet.

To view the statement: here$file/Ad%20Hoc%20Anleiherueckkauf_20121206_engl.pdf

($1 = 0.7700 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)