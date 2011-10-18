VIENNA Oct 18 Nationalised Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria has put the sale of banking units in Austria and Italy on hold given depressed prices for such assets but can still meet its capital needs if given enough time, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

"We will push on with the sale and are ready in case there are several interested parties who will pay an attractive price. At the moment the valuations of banks are such that we don't want to sell," Gottwald Kranebitter told Austrian radio.

Austria took control of Hypo in 2009 to avoid a collapse that could have shaken central and eastern Europe. The bank now aims to shrink back to health by focusing on business in southeastern Europe.

It has been trying to extend a March 2012 deadline for raising around 1.5 billion euros ($2.06 billion) in fresh capital that regulators propose it gather to strengthen its balance sheet and be able to absorb worst-case shocks.

In the radio interview on Tuesday Kranebitter reiterated that Hypo could raise the money itself if given enough time to continue its divestment and reorganisation programme.

"From today's perspective we need time and we have to handle the downsizing as planned -- that means without losses. If we succeed that means we won't need any money," he said.

He said the bank had signs that regulators were prepared to hold a "constructive dialogue" on the matter but he declined to elaborate.

Asked whether Hypo had the money to repay more than 3 billion euros in financing provided by former owner BayernLB , he said:

"The liquidity situation of the bank has me sleeping soundly. We have a billion (euro) buffer of excess liquidity. We are sufficiently provisioned to meet these obligations." ($1 = 0.727 Euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)