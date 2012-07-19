VIENNA, July 19 Nationalised Austrian lender
Hypo Alpe Adria plans to fight a ruling that it
unfairly imposed writedowns on its former owners after the
state, now its sole owner, stepped in to rescue the bank in
2009, it said on Thursday.
The bank's home province of Carinthia, one of the former
owners, had sued and won over the bank's decision at its 2011
annual meeting to slash the value of non-voting participation
capital, which cost Carinthia 21 million euros ($26 million).
The capital cut absorbed past losses at the bank.
The Alpine province, which took less than 3 percent of the
total writedowns - the vast majority of which were absorbed by
the state - had argued the federal government had rammed the
move through without consultation.
A collapse of Hypo in 2009 could have shaken central and
eastern Europe. The bank now aims to shrink by revamping itself
and selling assets.
"The bank will file an appeal because its legal view is
intact and unchanged," Hypo said in a statement, adding that the
move was in line with contractual obligations and European Union
instructions.
($1 = 0.8154 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)