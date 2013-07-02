* Kranebitter cites public debate over dismantling bank

* More aid will be needed, says finance minister

* Hypo becomes political hot potato before September elections (Adds finance minister quotes, CEO letter, background)

By Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber

VIENNA, July 2 The chief executive of nationalised Austrian bank Hypo Alpe Adria resigned on Tuesday, saying that political wrangling over whether the lender was worth keeping afloat had made his job impossible.

Gottwald Kranebitter became the second top Hypo official to leave within a month in a saga that highlights Austrian banks' exposure to central and eastern Europe (CEE) and taxpayers' reluctance to keep footing the bill when things go wrong.

Austria's banks are not in as much trouble as those in Spain or Greece, but the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development warned that they need to beef up their balance sheets to protect themselves from their CEE exposure.

Finance Minister Maria Fekter acknowledged on Tuesday that Hypo, which Austria took over in 2009 to avoid a collapse that would have sent shockwaves through the region, needs support beyond the 2 billion-plus euros it has been granted already.

The 700 million euros ($913 million) that Austria has budgeted this year for Hypo will go to assist it when it reports first-half results in August, but it will need even more help later, Fekter told reporters.

In a letter to staff, CEO Kranebitter complained that the bank he has run since 2010 had become the focus of a swelling public debate since European Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia suggested in March that he might shut down Hypo.

"Within weeks the constant threats of dismantling and the repeated quotation of horror deficits damaged ... consolidation work of the past three years and harmed the stability also of economically sound parts of the bank," Kranebitter wrote.

"You will understand that these circumstances make it impossible for me to follow my principles as chief executive officer and to complete the tasks for which I was installed."

He pledged to stay on until the bank reports first-half results next month. "I am going, I am not running away," he wrote.

'BAD BANK' REJECTED

Kranebitter and former Chairman Johannes Ditz, who stepped down last month, fell out with the government over a restructuring plan Vienna submitted to the European Commission.

Both had also sought a "bad bank" to absorb toxic assets and smoothe the sale of some Hypo operations, but Fekter has rejected the idea of a bad bank because it would send state debt soaring before elections in September.

She is getting some relief from Erste Group Bank's decision to repay 1.2 billion euros in state aid it raised in 2009, helped by a 660 million euro share sale.

Under fire from opposition parties for her handling of Hypo, Fekter has sought ways to shelter taxpayers as much as possible. One possible option would be to try to persuade private investors to take on the majority of a bad bank-style company to keep the debt off the state's books.

However, even after the next 700 million euro slice of aid, Hypo will need more capital and liquidity, Fekter said on Tuesday.

Just how much depends on the sale of the bank's Balkans network. The new restructuring plan sent to Almunia proposes that this prime asset is sold by mid-2015. Hypo is selling its Austrian bank unit this year and halted new business at its Italian operation.

But the Balkans unit is its pride and joy. The group of banks and leasing operations in Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia and Montenegro has more than 1.1 million customers, about 250 branches and a 7 percent market share.

Fekter has insisted that Austria had to take over Hypo from Germany's BayernLB in 2009 because, without the takeover, 21 billion euros in guarantees from Hypo's home province of Carinthia would have come due all at once.

Pushed to the brink of insolvency by a decade of unbridled expansion, Hypo has been shrinking itself while pleading for more time to restructure because Europe's weak economic climate makes it difficult to sell businesses.

It had warned on Monday that it expected to need more state aid soon given writedowns it will have to take as a result of the new revamp plan being reviewed by the European Commission. ($1 = 0.7671 euros) (Editing by David Goodman)