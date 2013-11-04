BRIEF-Gander Mountain, subsidiaries file for Chapter 11 reorganization
* Co and certain of its subsidiaries have filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of United States Bankruptcy Code
VIENNA Nov 4 Liquidating nationalised Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria is not an option under consideration as the state tries to wind down non-core parts of the bank, its chairman said on Monday.
"A liquidation of the bank or other insolvency scenarios are in any event not part of the model calculations," Klaus Liebscher, also head of a state task force on dealing with loss-making Hypo, said in a statement, referring to scenarios his panel is drawing up to address Hypo's future. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
* Co and certain of its subsidiaries have filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of United States Bankruptcy Code
* Peabody Energy Corp - qtrly diluted EPS net loss attributable to common stockholders $11.13
* On march 7, debtors filed with bankruptcy court a notice regarding bids for sale of debtors' interest in Dominion Terminal Associates