VIENNA Nov 4 Liquidating nationalised Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria is not an option under consideration as the state tries to wind down non-core parts of the bank, its chairman said on Monday.

"A liquidation of the bank or other insolvency scenarios are in any event not part of the model calculations," Klaus Liebscher, also head of a state task force on dealing with loss-making Hypo, said in a statement, referring to scenarios his panel is drawing up to address Hypo's future. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)