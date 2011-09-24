* Bank asks for more flexibility - report

* Bank in intense talks with authorities - spokesman

FRANKFURT, Sept 24 Austria's nationalised Hypo Alpe Adria bank needs more time to raise about 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion) in fresh capital recommended by the country's central bank and market watchdog, a paper reported, citing a company letter.

In its Saturday edition, Austrian newspaper Die Presse cited a letter sent to financial watchdog FMA as saying the bank was asking for more "flexibility" regarding the March 2012 deadline to raise capital.

A spokesman for Hypo Alpe Adria confirmed the existence of a letter but declined to comment on its content.

"We're in intense talks with the authorities," he said.

The Austrian central bank and FMA earlier this month said the bank, whose core market is southeastern Europe, needed to raise the money to strengthen its capital base against worst-case scenario shocks.

Hypo Alpe Adria bank was nationalised in 2009 to stave off a collapse that could have shaken central and eastern Europe. ($1 = 0.740 Euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by John Stonestreet)