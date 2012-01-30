VIENNA Jan 30 Nationalised Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria does not expect to clinch a sale of its southeastern European business this year and would rather take its time to let more buyers emerge, its chief executive said on Monday.

"A sale in the second half is extremely unrealistic," Gottwald Kranebitter told reporters, adding he had no interest in an overhasty sale at a time when suitors were scarce.

Hypo Alpe Adria also wants to sell banking units in Austria and Italy and is trying to make them as profitable as possible in the hope the market will improve later this year once major banks have hit European capital adequacy targets, he said.

Austria took control of Hypo in 2009 to avoid a collapse that could have shaken central and eastern Europe. The bank now aims to shrink back to health by revamping and selling assets.

Kranebitter declined to discuss 2011 results at the country's sixth-biggest bank in detail but said it had achieved its target of nearing break even.

Problem loans stood at nearly 10 billion euros ($13.1 billion) at the end of last year, he said, adding they had held steady since mid-2011. The bank has built bad-loan provisions of around 3.5 billion euros and had total assets of around 36 billion at the end of 2011.

Hypo is in the process of cutting staff by 10 percent, or around 800 jobs, mainly by not filling posts that become vacant, Kranebitter said.

It persuaded regulators late last year to give it nine more months - until the end of 2012 - to generate an extra 1.5 billion euros in capital to be able to meet any shocks.

Kranebitter said supervisors wanted Hypo to have a capital adequacy ratio of 12 percent by the Austrian definition, while he has argued for less, noting it is state-owned and in the process of slimming down.

"We have around 10 percent now and I think that gives us a sufficient cushion," he said.

Hypo has paid off around 3 billion euros in state guarantees and has 18.5 billion left, nearly all of it from its home province of Carinthia, he said. ($1 = 0.7615 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields, Editing by Mark Potter)