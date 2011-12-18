FRANKFURT Dec 18 Nationalised Austrian
lender Hypo Alpe Adria plans to sell its banking network in
southeastern Europe sooner than planned, its chief executive
told a magazine, as the bank struggles to find buyers for units
in Austria and Italy.
"We will prepare the network for a sale by mid-2012.
Originally, we had planned to do it later. But the current
situation does not allow us to stick to dogmas," Gottwald
Kranebitter was quoted as saying by Austrian magazine trend.
He said he hoped interested parties would buy the assets at
book value but did not elaborate further on the value.
The bank in October said it had put on hold the sale of
banking units in Austria and Italy given depressed prices for
such assets.
Hypo Alpe Adria has been trying to extend a March 2012
deadline for raising around 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion) in
fresh capital that regulators propose it would need to
strengthen its balance sheet as well as to absorb worst-case
shocks.
Austria took control of Hypo in 2009 to avoid a collapse
that could have shaken central and eastern Europe.
($1 = 0.7665 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz)