VIENNA Aug 6 Nationalised Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria had to inject around 150 million euros ($199 million) into its Italian bank unit and leasing arm last month, the bank said on Tuesday, confirming a report by the Austria Press Agency.
In addition to the capital, the state-owned Austrian bank also needed to provide a guarantee for the Italian bank's liabilities for a year, APA said.
The news revealed another drain on the group's resources before it reports first-half results this month. The bank required an additional 700 million euro capital injection from the state in July.
The final price tag for cleaning up Hypo remains unclear, with estimates ranging as high as 7 billion euros
More than half the fresh money shored up the Italian banking unit's balance sheet amid concerns from auditors about signing off on 2012 results, it added.
The Italian bank is sorting through thousands of leasing contracts after prosecutors began investigating potential fraud cases, and has made its way through more than 10 percent of the deals so far, a Hypo spokesman said in response to an query.
The fresh funds covered provisions for cleaning up the leasing mess, helped cover loan losses and recapitalised an internal division to wind down assets, APA reported.
Hypo, which Austria had to take over in 2009 to avoid a collapse with regional implications, is subject of a review by the European Commission, which has been pressing for a faster pace of restructuring.
It is winding down the Italian unit as part of the restructuring plan being examined in Brussels.
Austria has already had to pump nearly 3 billion euros into the bank and its chairman has said more aid will be needed.
($1 = 0.7553 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields, Editing by Thomas Atkins)
