VIENNA, June 25 Austrian lender Hypo Alpe
Adria's Italian unit's headquarters were searched on Tuesday by
tax authorities, the bank said.
"Hypo Alpe Adria Bank SpA confirms that today, within the
well known framework of investigations regarding indexed lease
contracts, the tax police are carrying out...a search in the
HQ," a bank statement said.
It said it had already conducted thorough internal
investigations in the matter and taken internal disciplinary
measures after detecting irregularities which have been reported
to prosecutors.
