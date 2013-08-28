ALPBACH, Austria Aug 28 Nationalised Austrian
bank Hypo Alpe Adria swung to a first-half loss of
859.8 million euros ($1.15 billion), leaving a gap in its
capital that will be filled with another injection of funds from
the state once the European Commission approves more aid, the
bank said on Wednesday.
"The parent institution Hypo Alpe-Adria-Bank International
AG is 618.8 million euros short of meeting minimum legal
(capital) requirements," the bank said.
"The capital measure of 700.0 million euros necessary to
remedy this shortfall was resolved on 23 July 2013 by the
general shareholders' meeting and will be implemented
immediately following a positive state aid decision by the
European Commission" due by autumn, it added.
($1 = 0.7466 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Ludwig Burger)