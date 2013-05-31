BRIEF-Alahli Takaful board recommends FY cash dividend
* Board recommends cash dividend of 0.5 riyal per share for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
VIENNA May 31 Nationalised Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria has agreed to sell its domestic banking unit to investor Sanjeev Kanoria for 65.5 million euros ($85.5 million), it said on Friday.
The sale is subject to regulatory approval, it added. ($1 = 0.7660 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Anthony Barker)
* Moody's - the key driver of Argentina's rating action is its improved policy stance which supports a return to economic growth in 2017
BAGHDAD, March 7 Iraqi security forces on Tuesday captured the central bank's main branch in Mosul, which Islamic State had looted when it overran the city in 2014, a military spokesman said.