FRANKFURT Aug 26 German bank Hypo Real Estate (HRE) said it is starting the sale of its Depfa unit and expects to sell the public finance specialist next year.

"Written statements of interest must be submitted by no later than noon on Sept. 12, 2013," HRE said on Monday.

Reuters had reported on Sunday, citing a person with knowledge of the matter, that HRE planned to start the bidding process within the next few weeks.

(Reporting by Peter Dinkloh; Editing by Louise Ireland)