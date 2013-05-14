By Arno Schuetze
| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT May 14 State-rescued German bank Hypo
Real Estate is preparing to sell its public finance
specialist Depfa, with Citi appointed to organise the
sale, two people familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.
Hypo Real Estate has to sell Depfa by the end of 2014, and
its pbb Deutsche Pfandbriefbank unit by 2015 as a
condition for the European Commission's approval of its state
bailout.
Germany nationalised the stricken real estate lender which
collapsed in the aftermath of the Lehman Bros bankruptcy. Hypo
Real Estate received a 10 billion euro capital injection in the
wake of the financial crisis as well as 145 billion euros in
liquidity guarantees.
Depfa, which has not underwritten new business since 2009,
last year posted a net profit of 59 million euros. Depfa
currently has a balance sheet total of around 73 billion euros.
Any buyer would get a large public finance portfolio.
Of Depfa's borrowers, 26 percent are regional governments,
24 percent public sector enterprises and 22 percent sovereigns.
24 percent of the portfolio stems from safe-haven Germany and 19
percent from the United States while 8 percent is made up of
Spanish and 5 percent Italian debt.
Hypo Real Estate is likely to approach mainly investors such
as private equity firms Lone Star, J.C. Flowers or Apollo
for a potential acquisition of Depfa, one of the two
sources said.
Last month Belgian 'bad bank' Royal Park Investments sold
its structured credit portfolio to Lone Star and Credit Suisse
for 6.7 billion euros ($8.7 billion).
In February 2012, a consortium of hedge funds approached
Hypo Real Estate offering to buy Depfa for a fraction of the
book value. While no deal materialised last year, the consortium
continues to be interested, a person familiar with the investor
group said.
Boutique advisory firm Moelis is advising the consortium.
The investment bank declined to comment.
"It will not be an easy sell as investors are likely to
demand a steep discount on the portfolio and Hypo Real Estate
cannot afford to book a large writedown," a sector banker said.
Hypo Real Estate and Citi declined to comment.