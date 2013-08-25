* Source confirms article in German magazine Der Spiegel
* Finance ministry says is confident Hypo Real will reach
sound solution
FRANKFURT Aug 25 German bank Hypo Real Estate
(HRE) plans to start a bidding process in the next few weeks to
sell its public finance specialist unit, Depfa, a person with
knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Sunday.
The source, who declined to be identified because the sale
process is confidential, was confirming an article in German
magazine Der Spiegel, which also reported that possible buyers
for the state-rescued German bank include financial investors
and non-European banks.
The finance ministry said on Sunday that it was up to the
management and the supervisory board of HRE to privatise Depfa
and that it was confident the bank would reach a sound solution
within the given time frame.
Reuters reported in May that HRE had appointed
Citi to organise the sale, which it must complete by the
end of 2014 as a condition for the European Commission's
approval of its bailout.
HRE plans to start the sale of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank
in 2014, Der Spiegel reported.