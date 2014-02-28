FRANKFURT Feb 28 German nationalised lender
Hypo Real Estate said on Friday that a list of
bidders for public finance specialist Depfa Bank had
been selected and that a sale was possible by July.
HRE said it and the Financial Market Stabilisation Agency,
which manages German bank rescue fund SoFFin, had selected a
number of bidders and that negotiations with them would
continue.
"The process is on track for a possible signing of a
transaction in the first half of this year," HRE said in a
statement.
Germany nationalised ailing Hypo Real Estate in 2009 after
it injected 10 billion euros ($13.68 billion) of capital and
provided 145 billion euros in liquidity guarantees. As part of
the bailout terms agreed with the European Union, HRE agreed to
sell Depfa.
($1 = 0.7309 euros)
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Christoph Steitz)