FRANKFURT Feb 28 German nationalised lender Hypo Real Estate said on Friday that a list of bidders for public finance specialist Depfa Bank had been selected and that a sale was possible by July.

HRE said it and the Financial Market Stabilisation Agency, which manages German bank rescue fund SoFFin, had selected a number of bidders and that negotiations with them would continue.

"The process is on track for a possible signing of a transaction in the first half of this year," HRE said in a statement.

Germany nationalised ailing Hypo Real Estate in 2009 after it injected 10 billion euros ($13.68 billion) of capital and provided 145 billion euros in liquidity guarantees. As part of the bailout terms agreed with the European Union, HRE agreed to sell Depfa. ($1 = 0.7309 euros) (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Christoph Steitz)