FRANKFURT, Sept 12 Bailed-out German bank Hypo
Real Estate (HRE), whose chief executive stepped down
after a surprise government policy shift prevented the sale of a
unit, has appointed new heads to jointly run the bank.
HRE Chief Financial Officer Andreas Arndt as well as former
Eurohypo Chief Executive Thomas Koentgen will serve
as new co-CEOs from October, the lender said in a statement on
Friday.
Germany nationalised HRE after it collapsed in the aftermath
of the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy and the government injected 10
billion euros ($13 billion) in capital and offered 145 billion
euros in liquidity guarantees to the stricken lender.
As a prerequisite for the bailout, the European Commission
ordered HRE to sell its public finance unit Depfa in
2014 and its mortgage lender Deutsche Pfandbriefbank
(PBB) in 2015.
In May, HRE was on the brink of selling Depfa to U.S.-based
investor Leucadia and its partner Massachusetts Mutual
. .
But in an about-face, Germany's bank bailout fund Soffin
came to the conclusion that taxpayers would be better served if
it winds down the unit itself. It overruled the HRE board and
Chief Executive Manuela Better, who had advocated the sale.
Arndt, a former manager at Austria's Bawag PSK, is being
tasked with looking after the sale of PBB, which he will
organise with the help of Citigroup.
