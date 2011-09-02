* FMS Wertmanagement to participate in rescue package

FRANKFURT, Sept 2 The bad bank of nationalised mortgage lender Hypo Real Estate will swap Greek sovereign bonds with a face value of almost 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) for new Greek debt as part of the second rescue package for Athens.

The management and supervisory boards of FMS Wertmanagement said in a statement on Friday they were prepared to participate in a Greek bond swap that ratings agencies deemed equal to a selective default.

"Naturally we would like to make our own contribution, particularly since the prospects for a full repayment of the remaining Greek bonds in our portfolio should clearly improve," Chief Risk Officer Christian Bluhm said in a statement.

FMS Wertmanagement said its overall exposure to Greek loans and bonds amounted to 8.76 billion euros. Of that, 13 bonds with a nominal value of 975 million euros mature prior to 2020, qualifying them for the bond swap. A spokesman said the bank could not yet quantify the hit it would take as a result of the swap.

Credit markets have been worried Athens might find it harder than expected to convince banks to participate in the swap, a key political prerequisite for euro zone governments to fund a second bailout package for Greece.