* FMS Wertmanagement to participate in rescue package
* FMS says holds 975 mln euros in bonds that qualify for
swap
* FMS says has overall Greek debt exposure of 8.76 bln euros
* Hypo Real Estate unit transfers 800 mln euros to FMS
FRANKFURT, Sept 2 The bad bank of nationalised
mortgage lender Hypo Real Estate will swap Greek
sovereign bonds with a face value of almost 1 billion euros
($1.4 billion) for new Greek debt as part of the second rescue
package for Athens.
The management and supervisory boards of FMS Wertmanagement
said in a statement on Friday they were prepared to
participate in a Greek bond swap that ratings agencies deemed
equal to a selective default.
"Naturally we would like to make our own contribution,
particularly since the prospects for a full repayment of the
remaining Greek bonds in our portfolio should clearly improve,"
Chief Risk Officer Christian Bluhm said in a statement.
FMS Wertmanagement was created when toxic loans and
securities with a face value of 173 billion euros were
transferred from Hypo Real Estate in October of last year,
creating Germany's largest bad bank.
The lender said its overall exposure to Greek loans and
bonds amounted to 8.76 billion euros, none of which has so far
been written down.
Of that, 13 bonds with a nominal value of 975 million euros
mature prior to 2020, qualifying them for the bond swap. A
spokesman said the bank could not yet say what financial hit it
would take as a result of the swap.
Credit markets have been worried Athens might find it harder
than expected to convince banks to participate in the swap, a
key political prerequisite for euro zone governments to fund a
second bailout package for Greece.
STATE AID
Separately, Hypo Real Estate said its Irish unit Depfa Bank
Plc paid out 800 million euros to FMS Wertmanagement as required
by a previous agreement, adding Depfa will transfer another 790
million euro if its capital base remains sufficiently solid.
"With the payment HRE passes a portion of the
support received from the Federal Republic of Germany to FMS
Wertmanagement," Hypo Real Estate said in a statement, adding
the payment would not impact its income but would reduce its
equity.
However, the transfer will not reduce the bill for German
taxpayers since the money coming in from HRE was already
calculated into funds the bad bank was allocated by German bank
rescue fund SoFFin to absorb anticipated losses.
In total, SoFFin earmarked 3.87 billion euros for FMS, of
which the bad bank has already pencilled in 3 billion to absorb
other losses, meaning it is likely that it will need to ask the
government for further funds down the line.
The bad bank already sparked an upward revision of Germany's
2010 government deficit by 0.9 percentage points to 4.3 percent
after Berlin had to revalue the risks transferred to the entity,
at an additional cost to taxpayer of 22.3 billion euros,
according to the Federal Statistics Office.
($1 = 0.702 Euros)
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by David Holmes and
Helen Massy-Beresford)