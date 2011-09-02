(Adds more background)

* FMS Wertmanagement details participation ahead of deadline

* FMS says holds 975 mln euros in bonds that qualify for swap

* FMS says has overall Greek debt exposure of 8.76 bln euros

* Hypo Real Estate unit transfers 800 mln euros to FMS

By Christiaan Hetzner

FRANKFURT, Sept 2 The bad bank of nationalised mortgage lender Hypo Real Estate pledged to rollover almost 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) of Greek debt, making it the first German institute to quantify its commitment to a second bailout of Athens.

The management and supervisory boards of FMS Wertmanagement , a receptacle for Hypo Real Estate's worst non-performing assets, said in a statement on Friday they approved a participation in a Greek bond swap that ratings agencies deemed equal to a selective default.

The bond swap, a key element of the rescue deal, is voluntary, but euro zone governments like Germany are exerting pressure on banks and insurers ahead of the Sept. 9 deadline to forgive some 37 billion euros of Athens' debt to relieve the burden of a rescue package on taxpayers.

Nervous credit markets have been worried Athens might find it hard to convince enough banks to participate in the swap, potentially causing the deal to unwind.

"Naturally we would like to make our own contribution, particularly since the prospects for a full repayment of the remaining Greek bonds in our portfolio should clearly improve," Chief Risk Officer Christian Bluhm said in a statement.

FMS Wertmanagement was created when toxic loans and securities with a face value of 173 billion euros were transferred from Hypo Real Estate in October of last year, creating Germany's largest bad bank.

Together with WestLB's bad bank, the two were expected originally to contribute about 1.2 billion euros out of the overall 3.2 billion private sector contribution from Germany, even though they are state-controlled institutions.

Greece is aiming for 135 billion euros of outstanding bonds to be swapped or rolled over under the plan, which translates to a high take-up rate of 90 percent. To make sure the target is met, it wants to extend the swap by four years to include bonds maturing by 2024.

FMS Wertmanagement said its overall exposure to Greek loans and bonds amounted to 8.76 billion euros, none of which has so far been written down.

Of the total sum, 13 bonds with a nominal value of 975 million euros mature prior to 2020, qualifying them for the bond swap. A spokesman said the bank could not yet say what financial hit it would take as a result of the swap.

STATE AID

Separately, Hypo Real Estate said its Irish unit Depfa Bank Plc paid out 800 million euros to FMS Wertmanagement as required by a previous agreement, adding Depfa will transfer another 790 million euros if its capital base remains sufficiently solid.

"With the payment HRE passes a portion of the support received from the Federal Republic of Germany to FMS Wertmanagement," Hypo Real Estate said in a statement, adding the payment would not impact its income but would reduce its equity.

However, the transfer will not reduce the bill for German taxpayers since the money coming in from HRE was already calculated into funds the bad bank was allocated by German bank rescue fund SoFFin to absorb anticipated losses.

In total, SoFFin earmarked 3.87 billion euros for FMS, of which the bad bank has already pencilled in 3 billion to absorb other losses, meaning it is likely that it will need to ask the government for further funds down the line.

The bad bank already sparked an upward revision of Germany's 2010 government deficit by 0.9 percentage points to 4.3 percent after Berlin had to revalue the risks transferred to the entity, at an additional cost to taxpayer of 22.3 billion euros, according to the Federal Statistics Office. ($1 = 0.702 Euros) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by David Holmes and Helen Massy-Beresford)