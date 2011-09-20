* pbb Deutsche Pfandbriefbank to be privatised by end-2015
* DEPFA has to be privatised by end-2014
* HRE to return as much state money as possible in deal
FRANKFURT, SEPT 20 - Hypo Real Estate (HRE) said its core
pbb Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has to be reprivatised by the end of
2015 after the European Union approved plans for a revamp of the
bailed-out German lender.
Unit DEPFA will be reprivatised by the end of 2014, HRE said
in a statement on Tuesday.
"Through the reprivatisation of the HRE Group's legal
entities as much of the support provided by the German state as
possible shall be returned," it said.
HRE received more than 100 billion euros ($136 billion) in
state aid during the economic crisis and was nationalised last
year. It won European Union approval in July for a revamp that
will shrink it to less than a sixth of its size before the
financial crisis.
($1 = 0.735 Euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)