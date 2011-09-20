* pbb Deutsche Pfandbriefbank to be privatised by end-2015

* DEPFA has to be privatised by end-2014

* HRE to return as much state money as possible in deal (Add details, company comment, background)

FRANKFURT, SEPT 20 - Hypo Real Estate (HRE) said its core pbb Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has to be reprivatised by the end of 2015 after the European Union approved plans for a revamp of the bailed-out German lender.

Unit DEPFA will be reprivatised by the end of 2014, HRE said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Through the reprivatisation of the HRE Group's legal entities as much of the support provided by the German state as possible shall be returned," it said.

HRE received more than 100 billion euros ($136 billion) in state aid during the economic crisis and was nationalised last year. It won European Union approval in July for a revamp that will shrink it to less than a sixth of its size before the financial crisis. ($1 = 0.735 Euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)