VIENNA Dec 12 The Austrian province of Tyrol will inject 230 million euros ($304 million) into state-owned lender Hypo Tirol Bank to help it absorb losses on bad loans, the Austria Press Agency reported, citing Governor Guenther Platter.

It said on Monday the injection would boost the bank's core capital ratio to at least 9 percent from 5.8 percent now.

Provincial officials could not be reached immediately to confirm the report.

Hypo Tirol on Sunday forecast a return to profit in 2012 after having to take a 120 million euro hit on doubtful loans at its Italian unit this year. ($1 = 0.7567 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Will Waterman)