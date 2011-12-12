VIENNA Dec 12 The Austrian province of
Tyrol will inject 230 million euros ($304 million) into
state-owned lender Hypo Tirol Bank to help it absorb losses on
bad loans, the Austria Press Agency reported, citing Governor
Guenther Platter.
It said on Monday the injection would boost the bank's core
capital ratio to at least 9 percent from 5.8 percent now.
Provincial officials could not be reached immediately to
confirm the report.
Hypo Tirol on Sunday forecast a return to profit
in 2012 after having to take a 120 million euro hit on doubtful
loans at its Italian unit this year.
($1 = 0.7567 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Will Waterman)