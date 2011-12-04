VIENNA Dec 4 State-owned Tyrolean lender
Hypo Tirol Bank forecast a return to profit in 2012
after having to take a 120 million euro ($161 million) hit on
dubious loans at its Italian unit this year.
"Despite the additional need for valuation adjustments ...
the independence of the bank is in no means jeopardised," it
said on Sunday, noting it was fully backed by the Austrian
province until 2017, met all capital requirements and held
"above-average" liquidity.
Chief executive Markus Jochum said in a statement on the
bank's website that its retail business was doing well and it
had extended its market leadership in housing finance. "So we
expect positive results in 2012."
Hypo Tirol had said on Friday it faced big writedowns in
Italy on risky loans awarded before 2008 it had discovered. The
Italian unit now faced a 2011 loss of 120 million euros.
"The extent and the formation of the loans ... point to
criminal activity or deliberate deceit of the bank," it had
said, adding it was preparing to take the matter to regulators
and to prosecutors in Austria and Italy.
($1 = 0.7446 euro)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Dan Lalor)