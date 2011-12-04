VIENNA Dec 4 State-owned Tyrolean lender Hypo Tirol Bank forecast a return to profit in 2012 after having to take a 120 million euro ($161 million) hit on dubious loans at its Italian unit this year.

"Despite the additional need for valuation adjustments ... the independence of the bank is in no means jeopardised," it said on Sunday, noting it was fully backed by the Austrian province until 2017, met all capital requirements and held "above-average" liquidity.

Chief executive Markus Jochum said in a statement on the bank's website that its retail business was doing well and it had extended its market leadership in housing finance. "So we expect positive results in 2012."

Hypo Tirol had said on Friday it faced big writedowns in Italy on risky loans awarded before 2008 it had discovered. The Italian unit now faced a 2011 loss of 120 million euros.

"The extent and the formation of the loans ... point to criminal activity or deliberate deceit of the bank," it had said, adding it was preparing to take the matter to regulators and to prosecutors in Austria and Italy. ($1 = 0.7446 euro) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Dan Lalor)