JOHANNESBURG Feb 21 Hyprop Investments Ltd
:
* Distribution up 9,5 pct to 231 cents per unit results for the
six months ended 31 December 2014
* Revenue at 1 171 491 rand for the six months ended 31
December 2014
* Net operating income 588 212 rand for the six months ended 31
December 2014
* Profit for the period 855 847 rand for the six months ended
31 December 2014
* Profit before taxation 856 340 rand for the six months ended
31 December 2014
* Says is well- positioned to withstand the impact of the
challenging economic
environment on consumer spend
* Expects distribution growth of between 8,5% and 10,5% for the
full year to 30
June 2014