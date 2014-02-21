JOHANNESBURG Feb 21 Hyprop Investments Ltd : * Distribution up 9,5 pct to 231 cents per unit results for the six months ended 31 December 2014 * Revenue at 1 171 491 rand for the six months ended 31 December 2014 * Net operating income 588 212 rand for the six months ended 31 December 2014 * Profit for the period 855 847 rand for the six months ended 31 December 2014 * Profit before taxation 856 340 rand for the six months ended 31 December 2014 * Says is well- positioned to withstand the impact of the challenging economic environment on consumer spend * Expects distribution growth of between 8,5% and 10,5% for the full year to 30 June 2014