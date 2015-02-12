Feb 12 Shanghai Hyron Software Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 4.8 billion yuan ($768.74 million) in private placement of shares

* Says trading of shares to resume on Feb 13

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FC9Bkb; bit.ly/1DkziWP

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2440 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)