Aug 18 Hytera Communications Corp Ltd

* Says board approves plan to set up a financial leasing firm in Qianhai, Shenzhen, with registered capital up to 200 million yuan (32.54 million US dollar)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qiCrMI

