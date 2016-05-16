May 16 Hytera Communications Corporation Limited:

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.33 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of May 23

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 24 and the dividend will be paid on May 24

Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/3mNyVt

