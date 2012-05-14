May 14 Hyundai Motor Co's Elantra sedan is the subject of a U.S. regulator investigation into a complaint made by a driver who said a metal bracket from a side-door air bag cut the driver's ear in half.

An investigation is short of a recall but could lead to one for an estimated 123,000 Hyundai Elantras from the 2012 model year.

The Elantra was named 2012 North American "Car of the Year" at the Detroit auto show in January.

"The driver's side air bag deployed and metal bracket deployed with air bag from headliner area also sliced my ear in half...(it) could have been (my) neck," the driver reported in a complaint to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Neither Hyundai nor the NHTSA have yet to inspect the car involved in a crash when the air bag deployed, a Hyundai spokesman said.

Hyundai has no other reports of injury from a side air bag deployment in the 2012 Elantra, the spokesman.

The spokesman said the investigation is in the early stage and that it stems from a May 7 complaint by an Elantra owner.

NHTSA lists on its website one other complaint about the 2012 Elantra for air bag issues. In that case, the driver reported to the regulator, an air bag did not deploy when the car was involved in a crash. In that incident, reported in February, the driver reported no injuries.

The Elantra is Hyundai's second-best selling vehicle in the U.S. market behind the Sonata, also a sedan. For the first four months of the year, Elantra sales were down 3.3 percent to about 61,000, compared with the same period a year ago. (Reporting By Bernie Woodall; editing by Carol Bishopric)