* Expects Hyundai/Kia to face capacity shortage by 2015-2016
* Insiders say not clear whether chairman will approve
expansion
* Hyundai/Kia take "wait-and-see" attitude in U.S. expansion
- exec
SEOUL, May 10 South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co
is considering building a fourth car plant in China,
its vice chairman said on Friday, as it seeks to increase
production overseas to counter the effect of a firm local
currency coupled with a falling yen as well as labour issues.
The comments from Hsueh Yung-hsing might a indicate change
in the group's attitude toward capacity expansion, but it is not
clear whether group chairman Chung Mong-koo will approve the
move because of his disciplined capacity approach, said a person
familiar with the matter.
"We expect our capacity in China to become constrained by
2015 and 2016...and are considering a plant with a capacity of
300,000," Hsueh Yung-hsing told reporters, adding western China
is a candidate location for the new plant.
Hsueh, who is in charge of the China operations for Hyundai
and its affiliate, Kia Motors Corp, said a new plant
is needed for the South Korean duo to maintain their Chinese
market share of around 10 percent in 2015-2016 when the world's
biggest auto market is expected to grow to 20 million vehicles a
year.
He also said the construction of a third China auto plant by
Kia Motors would be brought forward by two months and would be
completed in February 2014, which will lead to a total
manufacturing capacity of 1.8 million vehicles in China for
Hyundai and Kia.
Hyundai and Kia officials still assume the effective ban
Chung placed on a new factory globally will remain intact at
least for a while, a person close to the matter told Reuters on
Friday.
Shares in Hyundai ended down 2.3 percent and Kia Motors fell
3.3 percent on Friday after the U.S. dollar broke through 100
yen, fueling concerns about competitive disadvantage to South
Korean automakers.
U.S. EXPANSION ON HOLD
While Hyundai and Kia have been adding capacity in recent
years in China - Hyundai started production at its third China
plant last year - the South Korean duo is very cautious in
building a new factory in the United States.
"Because of currency risks, we have been considering plants
in the U.S, South America, Southeast Asia and elsewhere," a top
group executive told Reuters on Friday. "We have been long
considering a U.S. plant in Alabama or Georgia, but we are
taking a wait-and-see attitude. It's fair to say the possible
plant is on hold," he said.
He cited rising competition and uncertain market outlook as
reasons for a measured growth policy in a key market where the
duo has achieved fast growth in recent years.
"Salespeople are calling for us to expand U.S. capacity, but
it costs lots of money to build a single factory and if the
market goes wrong, it will be big trouble. So we have no choice
but to be careful," the executive said.
Chung also said on Monday that Hyundai and Kia do not
immediately plan to build a new car factory in the United
States, downplaying speculation that the South Korean automaker
would soon announce production facilities there.