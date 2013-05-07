UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL May 7 South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co said on Tuesday its China sales jumped 26 percent to 86,729 vehicles in April from a year earlier, maintaining its momentum in the world's biggest car market.
The results come as Japanese rivals such as Toyota Motor attempt to recover from sluggish sales in China last month. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources