UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
SEOUL May 30 Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd said on Thursday it won a $750 million order to build a semi-submersible drilling rig for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.
The South Korean shipbuilder said in a statement the rig is scheduled to be delivered by November 2015 and due to be installed in an offshore region south of Australia.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.