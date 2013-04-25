UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL, April 25 South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co posted a 15 percent fall in its quarterly net profit, broadly in line with forecasts, as it was hamstrung by production stoppages and unfavourable currency moves.
Hyundai Motor, which combined with its affiliate Kia Motors Corp is the world's fifth-biggest automaker, on Thursday reported a 2.1 trillion won ($1.88 billion) net profit for January-March, compared with a consensus forecast of 2 trillion won from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Hyundai posted an operating profit of 1.9 trillion won on sales of 21.4 trillion won, giving it an operating margin of 8.7 percent, compared with 10.4 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 1117.6500 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources