SEOUL, July 26 South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor expects to "slightly" exceed its 2012 sales target, Lee Won-hee, Executive Vice President, CFO, said at an earnings conference call.

Hyundai said early this year that it targeted 4.29 million global vehicle sales this year, up 6 percent from a year earlier.

The company, however, reduced its expectations for overall global car sales this year.

