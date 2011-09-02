SEOUL, Sept 2 The chief executive of Hyundai Motor said the South Korean automaker aims to boost its vehicle sales in Europe by a quarter to 500,000 vehicles in 2012 from this year, a spokeswoman confirmed on Friday.

The remarks by Steve S Yang were made during a launch event for its i40 model in South Korea on Thursday, the spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)