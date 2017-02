SEOUL Jan 5 Hyundai Motor's vice chairman denied market speculation that the South Korean automaker may launch a separate premium brand in a bid to bolster its brand image.

The South Korean automaker does not plan to have the likes of Toyota's Lexus "for the time being," Kim Yong-hwan told Reuters on Thursday.

He also said the automaker had no plan to build a new auto manufacturing plant in the United States. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)