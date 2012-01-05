* No plan to rival Lexus for time being -vice chairman
SEOUL Jan 5 Hyundai Motor's
vice chairman said the South Korean automaker had no immediate
plans to launch a separate premium brand in a bid to bolster its
brand image, brushing off speculation that such a move was on
the cards.
The South Korean automaker does not plan to rival the likes
of Toyota's Lexus "for the time being," Kim Yong-hwan told
Reuters on Thursday.
Another Hyundai Motor executive told Reuters earlier that
the company considered launching a separate premium brand, but
decided not to do so because of the high costs, including those
related to new dealerships.
Hyundai and affiliate Kia Motors, which together
rank fifth in global car sales, have been outperformers
especially during the global financial crisis.
Hyundai has tried to transform its image as a maker of
value-for-money vehicles into one that evokes "new premium" at
affordable prices, under the slogan "New Thinking. New
Possibilities."
Hyundai said last month that it hired former BMW
designer Christopher Chapman as chief designer of its U.S.
design center, saying he will be responsible for new vehicle and
concept design for Hyundai.
"(The recruitment) has nothing to do with a separate premium
brand," Kim told Reuters.
Hyundai's sibling Kia Motors enjoyed huge sales growth and
brand enhancement, driven by the design improvements led by
former Audi/Volkswagen designer Peter Shreyer.
Kim also said the automaker had no plan to build a new auto
manufacturing plant in the United States. Speculation has been
rampant that the automaker may build its second U.S. plant
because of its stretched production capacity.
Hyundai and Kia were among the biggest gainers in the United
States in 2011, posting sales rises of 20 percent and 36
percent, respectively.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Helen
Massy-Beresford)