SEOUL Feb 24 Hyundai Motor Co said on Monday that the South Korean automaker reinstated former research and development president, Kwon Moon-sik, just three months after he had quit over a string of quality problems.

Hyundai Motor also said Oh Suk-geun, head of its design center, resigned for "personal reasons" and exterior design chief Lee Byung-seob was appointed to take over Oh's position.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Matt Driskill)