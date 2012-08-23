SEOUL Aug 23 Hyundai Motor's vehicle exports to the United States fell 25 percent in July from the previous month because of strikes at its South Korean factories.

The firm lost production of 60,511 vehicles worth 1.26 trillion Korean won ($1.11 billion) as of Thursday after workers staged a series of partial strikes and refused to work overtime in July and August as annual wage talks stalled.

Vehicle exports dropped to 27,101 units from 36,209 in June, Hyundai Motor said in a statement on Thursday.

"Some Hyundai dealers in the United States are complaining that they don't even have cars to display at dealerships," Hyundai Motor said.

Hyundai, which makes cars for the American market both in the United States and in South Korea, has said it will introduce a third shift from September at its factory in Alabama to help ease its capacity constraints.

The South Korean carmaker, which has won market share from rivals in the United States in recent years, has this year seen its sales growth slow, partially as a result of its stretched manufacturing capacity in South Korea. ($1 = 1135.9500 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)