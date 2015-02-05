SEOUL Feb 6 The chairman of Hyundai Motor Co and his son successfully sold their entire 13 percent stake in affiliate Hyundai Glovis Co Ltd offered in a block deal worth about 1.16 trillion Korean won ($1.07 billion), a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Chairman Chung Mong-koo and son Chung Eui-sun sold 5.02 million shares in Hyundai Glovis at 230,500 won each, versus an offered range of 227,500-232,500 won, according to the source.

The sale price is at a discount of 2.7 percent of stock's closing price of 237,000 won on Thursday.

A Hyundai Motor spokesman did not have immediate comments. ($1 = 1,085.7500 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Joyce Lee)